Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Easy Expense Tracker - Budget & Bill Manager for Android

By RVN Free

Developer's Description

By RVN

Do you know exatly, how much you spend on :

- shopping

- overheads

- travelling and fuel

- food

- etc.

Start to log your daily expenses and you will see what your money was spen on.

FEATURES

- budget planner with visual indicator

- bill manager, any type of repeating can be set

- search by amount, category, description etc.

- easy management of unlimited number of accounts

- send money between accounts

- templates with amount, wherewith you can record with 3 clicks.

- reminder for bills and transactions

- passcode and fingerprint protection

Pro features:

- backup, that helps, if you change or lost your smart phone

- all reports available

- export reports in pdf, xls, csv format

- unlimited number of accounts and debts

tags: expense tracker, expense manager, budget planner, bills organizer, payment reminder, bill planner, bills scheduler

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.21

General

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 1.7.21

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now