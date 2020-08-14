Do you know exatly, how much you spend on :

- shopping

- overheads

- travelling and fuel

- food

- etc.

Start to log your daily expenses and you will see what your money was spen on.

FEATURES

- budget planner with visual indicator

- bill manager, any type of repeating can be set

- search by amount, category, description etc.

- easy management of unlimited number of accounts

- send money between accounts

- templates with amount, wherewith you can record with 3 clicks.

- reminder for bills and transactions

- passcode and fingerprint protection

Pro features:

- backup, that helps, if you change or lost your smart phone

- all reports available

- export reports in pdf, xls, csv format

- unlimited number of accounts and debts

tags: expense tracker, expense manager, budget planner, bills organizer, payment reminder, bill planner, bills scheduler