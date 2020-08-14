Sign in to add and modify your software
Do you know exatly, how much you spend on :
- shopping
- overheads
- travelling and fuel
- food
- etc.
Start to log your daily expenses and you will see what your money was spen on.
FEATURES
- budget planner with visual indicator
- bill manager, any type of repeating can be set
- search by amount, category, description etc.
- easy management of unlimited number of accounts
- send money between accounts
- templates with amount, wherewith you can record with 3 clicks.
- reminder for bills and transactions
- passcode and fingerprint protection
Pro features:
- backup, that helps, if you change or lost your smart phone
- all reports available
- export reports in pdf, xls, csv format
- unlimited number of accounts and debts
