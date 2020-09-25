Join or Sign In

Easy & Delicious Pumpkin Cake Recipes for Android

By Ultimate Recipes Free

Developer's Description

By Ultimate Recipes

"Now you will no longer have trouble making Pumpkin Cakes at home for your family or for selling your business. This recipe application provides hundreds of variants of the best Pumpkin Cakes that you should try. All recipes are very easy and clear to practice at home because they are accompanied by illustrations and complete explanation.

With this application you can easily find the right Pumpkin Cake recipes for home cooking menus. You can also use the search feature, bookmarks, change letters, day and night modes, and various other interesting features.

Here are some examples of the best recipes from this application:

Grandma Bettys Pumpkin Pie

Moms Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

Pumpkin Pie Dates Granola Bars

Pumpkin Pie Baked Oatmeal

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Pie

Sweet Pumpkin Pie With Orange Pumpkin

Sweet Strifti Pumpkin Pie

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Savoury Pumpkin Pie

and many other delicious and interesting recipes

Disclaimer:

NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT INTENDED

Most images / content in this app are under the common creative license and the credit goes to their respective owners. Any request to remove one of the images / content will be honored. Please email us. "

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

