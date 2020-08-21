In todays world we are encouraged to complete tasks at a fast pace. But we need to slow down...

Our ancestors had lot of time on their hands and have left behind so many simple yet powerful techniques for us. We just need to follow their footsteps and not try and attempt to re-invent their cycle. I fell into that fast-paced lifestyle and destroyed my health. Diagnosed with diabetes at 32 years old, I had a heart attack due to work related stress. That's when I decided enough is enough and I need to transform from the inside out. 3 years of intense research and experiments in Yoga led me to these routines which gave my body a chance to repair and reverse all my health issues. I have reversed my diabetes, strengthened my heart and rid my body of medications. When I look back, I remember the stressed and harmful lifestyle I was living and the diseases it created.

I took Yoga teacher certification and Pranayama Teacher certification from classical gurus (Old-School).

I am now on a mission to help people get rid of lifestyle diseases, stress and medications. What I am sharing in this app is my daily routine and the fundamentals I practice every day. Stress is the silent killer of our time - leading to heart attacks and preventing us from achieving our health goals thereby triggering even more diseases. A 40-year-old getting heart attacks is becoming common.

Get rid of unwanted stress and get complete control of your body. Never go to bed again with stress and suppression.

1. Prevent Back Pain With countless hours of sitting all day we mess up the natural alignment of our back. This simple routine will help fix the weak areas around the spine and neck and puts back the Spine discs in the natural socket. It will fix your back pain and will be helpful to make you sit straight for Meditation. Studies show that 80+ million Americans are suffering from some form of

back & spine related issues.

2. Release Stress in Upper Back & Neck - Text neck is now a common problem because of regular use of smartphones. Doing these routines will alleviate stress in the upper back and neck and practicing this exercise regularly can help avoid major issues. This chapter will prepare you for the next chapter where you will learn of how to breathe correctly.

3. Fix Breathing - Nourish & Detoxify your body by fixing your breathing to perform optimally, our Brain and Body need sufficient oxygen. This technique is natural way of breathing and we used to breathe this way when we were babies. Stress leads to heavy, shallow breathing which in turn leads to even more stress. Practicing the Deep breathing exercises will help improve breathing and calm down the body. With regular practice, you will feel the oxygen saturating your body. You cant meditate if you dont know how to breathe correctly. Breathing deeply strengthens the heart.

4. Om Chanting - With Chanting OM, you produce vibrations and stop thoughts flowing through your head and helps in relaxing. It is a type of meditation and with regular practice we produce alpha, theta and delta waves which results in secretion of hormones like Serotonin. Serotonin is a natural mood stabilizer. Its the chemical that helps with sleeping, eating, and digesting.

5. Strengthen Lungs/Fire Breathing - Regular practice of this routine will help strengthen lungs and the cardiovascular system without running. This routine will activate millions of air sacs in the lungs.

6. Fix Stress & Depression - Several techniques to de-stress the body. These can be applied

almost anywhere.

7. Remove Suppression learn to release anger and frustration, as long-term suppression will lead to depression and panic attacks.

8. Meditation I will teach you to Tap into your Higher brain(Analytical). With the past 7 weeks of training in relaxation techniques, the final week of Meditation can help you reach your full potential to live a stress-free lifestyle. You will not be running @100 miles per hour on the inside anymore.