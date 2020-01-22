Take back your life with Ease

Headache & migraine relief on your smartphone

-Fewer headache and migraine days

-Clinically-validated treatments

-Current tools & information right in the palm of your hand

-Endorsed by neurologists & headache specialists

Ease is designed to help you reduce the frequency and impact of your headaches and migraine attacks. Ease offers an extensive collection of engaging audio sessions and clinically-validated therapeutic exercises. Ease will help you become knowledgeable and proactive about your own pain management. Even modest amounts of relaxation training, education, lifestyle modification, trigger management, sleep hygiene, and other non-pharmaceutical modalities have been shown to greatly improve health and well-being. With as little as 10 minutes a day, Ease has been shown to decrease monthly headache and migraine days by up to 60%. Just like with physical exercise, any amount you do will help.

Head pain and migraine symptoms can be truly incapacitating and affect many areas of your life. Ease was developed by renowned headache and migraine experts, along with actual patients, to help you take control of your own health and wellness. Not only can Ease help you gain more pain-free days, it can also help reduce the intensity and related disability of headache and migraine symptoms when they occur.

You will learn about what causes headaches and migraines, common triggers, available treatment options, tips & tricks for avoiding attacks, and what to do when you feel an attack coming. Ease guides you through a recommended series of informative educational sessions and therapeutic exercises. The goal is to incorporate Ease into your daily routine as part of a personalized pain management plan.

Ease also provides a simple, convenient, and easy-to-use headache diary for tracking headache and migraine events. You can record when an event occurs, symptoms, triggers, medication usage, and the impact of the headache or migraine on your life.

You will also receive personalized guidance and insights to help identify patterns and changes that you can make to reduce the chance of having a future headache or migraine attack. You will be able to see your progress and improvement over time, learn what triggers may affect you the most, and see how you are keeping up with your daily goals and training. Ease will provide plenty of encouragement and support along the way.

Relaxation exercises include:

*Breathing

*Meditation

*Mindfulness

*Progressive Muscle Relaxation

*Guided Imagery

*Autogenics

*Exercises and stories for sleep

*Relaxing music

*And lots more

You will find information on:

*Different types of headache and migraine disorders

*Preventative treatments

*Acute treatments

*Rescue plans

*Complementary treatments

*Insomnia

*Chronic Pain

*Fatigue

*Anxiety

*Tinnitus

*Facial Pain (TMJ Syndrome)

*Neck & back pain

*Dizziness

*And many other related conditions

