Earthquake Alerts - RealTime Notifications & News for Android

By AARUSH Free

My Earthquake Alerts is a powerful Earthquake information app that gives you the real-time data of earthquakes, shows you all the recent earthquakes from around the globs, including push notifications and beautiful User interface

FEATURES:

Find the exact location, the depth and the distance away from you.

Map: You can view the earthquakes on the map and observe the location where it has happened.

Search: You can search through earthquakes based on various parameters like starting date, ending date, Minimum magnitude, radius Filter, and sorting filters find earthquake history dating back to 1970!

Filter: You can determine which earthquakes to be shown (filter according to distance from you and the size of the earthquake, time zone, kms and miles)

Real-Time Notification: You can choose which earthquakes you wish to receive notifications for.

Free push notifications customized for you, with no restrictions.

News: Gives you all the recent news on earthquakeApp.

Details: Details on each earthquake is given in the app.

Different Maps: Different types of maps are available for research purposes.

Note:- This App contains All the information that you need.

Information is being fetched from the United States Geological Survey Service.

If you need information or notifications about the latest earthquakes near to you, download My Earthquake Alerts today.

What's new in version 1.0.4

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 6.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
