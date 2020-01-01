X

Eagle 101.5 is Northern Michigan's Home for Classic Hits

The best app to get Live and Local classic hits music. Now you can take Eagle 101.5 with you anywhere you go, right on your mobile device!

Listen to Eagle 101.5 and all your favorite on-air talent. Get all the Live & Local information you have come to expect from Eagle 101.5. Catch up with the latest in Music News. Find out whats going on in Hollywood. Stay up on events in the Sports world. You get all the information you want right on your mobile device!

The Eagle 101.5 app brings you the music of Aerosmith, Bob Seger, Journey, Sheryl Crow, Tom Petty and so many others.

Download the Eagle 101.5 app today!

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
