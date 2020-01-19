Never be without your favorite radio station. ESPN Sports Radio 1210 is proud to present our OFFICIAL FREE radio app.

Listen to us at work, home or on the road. Install our app and get instant access to our unique content, features and more!

- View current playing show, latest podcast episodes, up to date station social media feeds and local news on a single screen

- Access all your favorite podcast shows on-demand. Listen live or download and listen when offline

- Get notifications and access to station promotions and contests

- View stations YouTube channel without searching or leaving the app (when available)

- Use the alarm clock to wake up to ESPN Sports Radio 1210. Record a personal reminder to play before waking to the station.

- Fall asleep while listening to your favorite station

- Access station's weekly show schedules so you dont miss a thing

- Real-time weather for where you are

- Share the app via Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail