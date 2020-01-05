X

ESAKE.GR for Android

By Genius Sports Free

By Genius Sports

ESAKE.GR is the official mobile app of HEBA (esake.gr) Basket League, Greece.

The app has been specially designed for fans and sports media professionals. You wont miss a single game or any League info no matter where you are at the arena, on the couch or out on the town with friends.

Download the app now to begin following your favorite team, watch games live and get the latest HEBA (esake.gr) Basket Leagues news first.

Here are some of the exciting app functions now available to fans and statistics analysts:

Official news

Live scores with play-by-play

Full game box scores

Detailed league statistics (leaders, standings, player and team profiles)

Interaction with other users via social networks

If you arent always able to watch games live on TV or on your computer ESAKE.GR app is the right tool for you. Stay connected and get the news first about your favorite team throughout the entire season!

What's new in version 1.0.09

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.0.09

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
