ES File Explorer | As File Manager for Android

By HubPro Free

Developer's Description

By HubPro

EX File Explorer | As File Manager For Android for File Management Free, Safe, Simple, Manage your files efficiently. file explorer | File Manager For Android for File Management is a full-featured file explorer File Manager For Android for all type of files.

You can manage the visibility of your files with control of show and hide files quickly and in securely

With pin, password and fingerprint support for files.

Features:

Show Hide files

Password | Pin | Fingerprint Protect the hidden files

Change App theme

Change app icon

add new file and folder

120+ languages Support

different themes available for the whole app

app icon colors available

What's new in version 1.1

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 62
Downloads Last Week 3
