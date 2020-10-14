Join or Sign In

ERWIN WURM | O CORPO A CASA

By IT.ART Free

Description

By IT.ART

The Austrian artist Erwin Wurm produces in his works a shift from everyday elements to the field of art, reconfiguring familiar objects such as houses, cars, clothes and food into an unexpected, funny and at the same time critical context of contemporary society. In the exhibition, he presents a series of works that discusses the human body not only from the physical but also from its psychological and spiritual layers. For the artist, the house is part of our body: it is a kind of skin that protects us, just like the car or the clothes. In their works, these inanimate elements gain organic life - an obese residence, a meager toilet, a sausage full of personality, an overweight car. These obverse objects speak about themselves, but they speak even more about each of us.

Body and human behavior are also under discussion in his "One Minute Sculptures," where the public is invited to follow instructions to become a sculpture of the artist for 60 seconds in a kind of unplanned performance.

Indicative classification: free.

Report Software

