X

ERIN | Employee Referrals for iOS

By Mike Stafiej Free

Developer's Description

By Mike Stafiej

Simplify employee referrals and find higher quality candidates with Smart Referrals. ERIN saves time for your business, your HR staff, and your employees by making employee referrals easier than ever. Allow your staff to manage your employee referral program and empower your employees to make better referrals, faster. Cut your days-open in half and eliminate wasteful recruitment spending.

If your business is using ERIN you'll be able to sign into the ERIN mobile app to browse jobs for your company. Erin will alert you as soon as your company posts a job, giving you the opportunity to make a referral as soon as the job is created!

Smart Referrals allow employees to refer their contacts with the click of a button. Erin will automatically build an employment profile for any contact that you add and alert you when their employment history matches an open position at your company!

Track progress every step of the way, knowing when your referral accepts their position, if they are hired or not, and everything in between!

ERIN makes referrals easy and effective, helping you and your company grow by finding the best talent in your employee network!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.2

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.7.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping