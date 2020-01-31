X

Eric Donaldson is a Jamaican reggae singer-songwriter.

This app Contains his Best Song and lyrics.

With Eric Donaldson 100+ songs and lyrics App,you can find most of songs of Eric Donaldson hit songs like:

-a play you a play

-cherry oh baby

-cinderella

-do we really have to fight

-fix it alright

-freedom street

-happy man

-i forgot to give you love

-i never gonna give you up

-juan de bolas

-land of my birth

-look what you have done

-more love

-sweet jamaica

-the price

-think of him

-what you are doing

and many more songs

App is free to download.

Note :

This App is not official from author, just Music streaming app for Fans

All media / picture / song are the intellectual property of the copyright owner

This is not an official application but we made it just to make the fans happy.

Requires an internet connection to run this application

We hope this App satisfies your need for great songs from this reggae music legend.

We will be very happy if you could give a positive feedback on application -Eric Donaldson 100+ songs and lyrics so that it continues to grow .

