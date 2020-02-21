X

EPS TOPIK Korean - Textbook/Vocabulary/Video/exam for Android

By miSociety Inc. Korea Free

Developer's Description

By miSociety Inc. Korea

[Event] Try Premium Free for 7 days!

Just Sign up OR Log-in to get 1 week FREE trial Membership.

Premium membership allows you to use the app without time limit.

EPS TOPIK Korean is a mobile Korean learning app that helps you to learn Korean required for working at Korean companies easily and quickly.

We provide textbook learning, problem solving, and video lecture contents translated into various languages for foreigners who want to learn Korean and take EPS TOPIK.

With EPS TOPIK Korean, study Korean in any time and place you want!

[Lecture room]

The EPS TOPIK Korean standard textbook provided by the Korea Human Resources Development Service of Korea at a glance!

After you study it step by step, you will pass the exam!

[Vocabulary learning]

Every day, constantly memorize words and sentences and solve word quizzes!

[Video Lesson]

If you feel that studying by yourself is difficult,

You can also learn through Korean language learning videos.

[On/offline learning program linked with local institutes]

EPS TOPIK Korean has affiliated local language institutes.

You can learn Korean on/offline.

[We recommend this App to the people as below]

- Foreigners who want job in Korean companies or international students who wish to study in Korea

- Those who want to take EPS TOPIK

- People who wish to study Korean

[EPS TOPIK Korean Homepage]

https://app.epstopik.net

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 5
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping