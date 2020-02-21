[Event] Try Premium Free for 7 days!

EPS TOPIK Korean is a mobile Korean learning app that helps you to learn Korean required for working at Korean companies easily and quickly.

We provide textbook learning, problem solving, and video lecture contents translated into various languages for foreigners who want to learn Korean and take EPS TOPIK.

With EPS TOPIK Korean, study Korean in any time and place you want!

[Lecture room]

The EPS TOPIK Korean standard textbook provided by the Korea Human Resources Development Service of Korea at a glance!

After you study it step by step, you will pass the exam!

[Vocabulary learning]

Every day, constantly memorize words and sentences and solve word quizzes!

[Video Lesson]

If you feel that studying by yourself is difficult,

You can also learn through Korean language learning videos.

[On/offline learning program linked with local institutes]

EPS TOPIK Korean has affiliated local language institutes.

You can learn Korean on/offline.

[We recommend this App to the people as below]

- Foreigners who want job in Korean companies or international students who wish to study in Korea

- Those who want to take EPS TOPIK

- People who wish to study Korean

[EPS TOPIK Korean Homepage]

