The Premier League, often referred to as the English Premier League or the EPL outside England, is the top level of the English football league system. Contested by 20 clubs, it operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the English Football League.
Listen to English Premier League Legends talk about the beautiful game. On shows like.
- Jonny's EPL Matchweek
- EPL & Beyond Podcast
- Over The Top - EPL
- EPL Round Table
- The EPL Coin Toss Podcast
- EPL CLASSIC
Guest Apearances
Rio Ferdinand , Ryan Giggs, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerard, etc
Teams
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
West Ham
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Enjoy