EPL Podcast : 2019/2020 Premier League Season for Android

By Xite Tech Free

Developer's Description

By Xite Tech

The Premier League, often referred to as the English Premier League or the EPL outside England, is the top level of the English football league system. Contested by 20 clubs, it operates on a system of promotion and relegation with the English Football League.

Listen to English Premier League Legends talk about the beautiful game. On shows like.

- Jonny's EPL Matchweek

- EPL & Beyond Podcast

- Over The Top - EPL

- EPL Round Table

- The EPL Coin Toss Podcast

- EPL CLASSIC

Guest Apearances

Rio Ferdinand , Ryan Giggs, John Terry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerard, etc

Teams

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Sheffield United

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Enjoy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

