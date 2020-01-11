X

ENotify.today for iOS

By ZION TECH BV Free

Developer's Description

By ZION TECH BV

Download ENotify.today app and stay up to date with all deals and benefits in Curacao! Enotify.today not just brings all the deals to your fingertips but also lets you reserve the deals that you like.

Find great deals on all the best stuff to eat, see, and do near you and around Curacao.

Every deal is available to use immediately, so youre never more than a few taps away from sale at your favorite store, tickets to the weekend's hottest event, or daily special at a great restaurant or a barbecue joint.

With the ENotify.today app you can:

- Get special savings and promo alerts for deals near you, instantly on your mobile device

- Reserve your favorite hotel or event

- Get notified on the latest public happenings.

- See the most trending deals

- Add deals to your favorites so you can track them quickly

- See nearby deals

Stop looking for deals in the newspapers and install the ENotify.today app

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Free
Turn receipts into gift cards.
iOS
Fetch Rewards: Grocery Savings

Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Free
Selling App for Electronics.
iOS
Whistle: Sell Phones & Laptops

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping