This theme is a combination of dark cubes and contrasting cyan color. There are 2 versions of the background in apps - modern cubes and decent black. The choice is yours.

***NOTE***

Restart your phone after installing the theme to take changes.

Please report any bugs you have seen via email: hanni@outlook.sk or just leave a comment at the Google Play Store.

***ATTENTION***

This theme is designed for Huawei/Honor devices running EMUI 9.1!!! Please check your EMUI version before install it in your device!

Pure Dark 5.0 theme for EMUI 9.1 is different and cannot be updated from older EMUI system. There are many graphical compromisses, because status bar icons and navigation bar icons are not visible on a black background on devices with LCD displays (without Dark Mode).

The theme is designed especially for devices with LCD display (without Dark mode), but can be used for all devices with EMUI 9.1. If you have a Dark Mode in your phone, apply it for better experience.

Fix for white bars in Huawei File Manager app or others: Go to Settings - Smart assistance - Accessibility and disable item Advanced visual effect. Reboot device to take effect!

***CREDITS***

Thank to all people who supporting me, reporting bugs and helping make my themes better. I really appreciate it.

***FOLLOW ME***

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hanni.themes

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQzYruuvwvjBiEFJ5b5vtdg