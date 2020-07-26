Join or Sign In

[EMUI 5/8]Mono Grey Theme for Android

By hanni Free

Developer's Description

By hanni

The amazing grey theme with mono accent makes interesting contrast between dark grey background and light notification panel.

***NOTE***

Restart your phone after installing the theme to take changes.

Please report any bugs you have seen via email: hanni@outlook.sk or just leave a comment at Google Playstore.

***ATTENTION***

This theme is designed for Huawei/Honor devices running EMUI5/8 . Please check your EMUI version before install it in your device. Compatibility with different version of EMUI is not guaranteed!

Some graphics do not change on devices with EMUI 8.1 and devices with new firmware of EMUI 8.0/8.0.1 (status bar icons, navigation panel icons, setup icons, switches, etc.).

***CREDITS***

Thank you to everyone who has support me, report bugs and help make my themes better. I am thankful!

***FOLLOW ME***

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hanni.themes

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQzYruuvwvjBiEFJ5b5vtdg

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
