EMS Vehicle/Destination Log for iOS

By Summit Point Software, LLC $0.99

Logs and records vehicle trips for EMS, fire, police, or other service from dispatch through return to service. Allows management of team members, vehicles, and destinations and selection of same before dispatch. Records vehicle mileage at dispatch and on scene. Displays a report at end of run showing times and mileage at various points.

In app purchase: Basic Reports displays the following reports: Destination by Member; Vehicle by Member; and Team Member by Date. Reports can be printed on an AirPrint printer on the same wireless network as your device.

This app joins our other great EMS apps: Star of Life (patient tracking and reporting) and EMS Timers Central (patient data collection) to form a complete package for the individual practitioner or small service.

Future planned enhancements include more detailed reporting, statistics, an Apple Watch app, and maps.

What's new in version 3

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 3

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
