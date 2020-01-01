X

Buy tickets and stay up-to-date on the move with the free EMR app. See how your train is running, save recent searches to favourites (just tap the star), and save your payment cards securely for faster ticket buying with no booking fees or credit card charges.

Check live train information

- Use the departures screen to see where your train is in real time

- Get a snapshot of any disruption from our route status on the home screen

Buy train tickets with no booking fees

- Buy single, return, open return and Season tickets in just a few taps

- Pay with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard or American Express

- Get the cheapest fare, guaranteed with our Price Promise

Download EMR tickets to your mobile

- Buy m-tickets and download them to your new mobile ticket wallet

- Transfer tickets between devices (phone and tablet)

Travelling across London?

- Plan your journey with the London Rail and Tube map find it in the main menu

- And check Tube status updates to avoid delays

What's new in version 1.01.00

Release January 1, 2020
Date Added January 1, 2020
Version 1.01.00

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
