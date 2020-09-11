Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

EC Tunnel LITE - Free SSH/HTTP/SSL VPN for Android

By Entclass Tech Solution Free

Developer's Description

By Entclass Tech Solution

EC Tunnel LITE, also known as Entclass Tunnel LITE - is a free unlimited Proxy VPN with SSH, HTTP & SSL connections.

It also protects your internet traffic when using public Hotspots / Wi-Fi or even your local internet service.

It will also help you bypass firewalls and page blocks.

Interestingly, you can gain free internet access by using the built-in proxy tweaks to bypass domain/ip based restrictions/billing.

Our server supports Online Gaming and as well VoIP.

Download EC Tunnel VPN LITE today and gain total freedom online.

HIDE YOUR IP

HIDE YOUR LOCATION

ANONYMIZE YOUR INTERNET TRAFFIC

UNBLOCKS AND BYPASS IP/DOMAIN BASED RESTRICTIONS

GIVES YOU FREE INTERNET ACCESS.

Join Us On Telegram Today!

For more Tweak updates and Exclusive updates, join us on Telegram.

GROUP: https://t.me/entclassblog

CHANNEL: https://t.me/entclass

Download EC Tunnel VPN PRO

More Features, More Servers, More Stability

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tunnel.entclass.vpn

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 11, 2020
Date Added September 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Free
Browse and bring your personalized Chrome experience with you anywhere you go.
Android
Google Chrome: Fast & Secure

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now