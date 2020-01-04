In 2013, emerald ash borer (EAB) was confirmed for the first time in Colorado, in the City of Boulder. The highly destructive, non-native insect is responsible for the death or decline of millions of ash trees in the U.S. and has already cost communities billions of dollars to treat, remove and replace ash trees.

All species of true ash trees are at risk of being killed by EAB. In Colorado, ash trees comprise 15 percent or more of all trees and can be found in most communities.

This app will help you determine if a tree is an ash, and can be killed by EAB.