E24 Bollywood : Latest | Bollywood News for Android

By BAG Convergence Free

Developer's Description

By BAG Convergence

E24 is one of the premier entertainment App of young India which has carved a niche for itself for an elaborate and reliable coverage of Bollywood and the vast television industry. No one else understands the pulse of entertainment as accurately as E24 does and it is therefore considered the most reliable source of all entertainment news by both urban and rural viewers. E24 reports the glitz and glamour of Bollywood with honesty, zeal and commitment. Films, television, music, movie reviews, gossip, scoops and scandals- E24 features all such news in most engrossing and entertaining style. Its style and chutzpah makes it further more unique and it believes in speed, accuracy and authenticity. E24 is one of the many feathers adorning the cap of B.A.G Films media division Broadcast24.

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 5.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
