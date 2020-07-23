E-LEARNING.NG is a platform designed to drive Learning and Teaching.

Our Vision is that one day, every child in Nigeria will have access to world class quality education at no cost. E-LEARNING.NG is our 1st step to achieving the vision.

We designed this online lesson center to give students 24/7 instant and affordable access to teachers, career counselors, mentors, educational seminars and lots more.

Get started by downloading the app and subscribing to channels of your choice.

Each channel is managed by professionals in that field.

Join their classes daily and take your assessments. We promise to make the experience awesome.

On the homepage, you'd find other learning tools such as revision quizzes and games. These would help you study revision questions from the major examination bodies in the country. We update these daily.

Our monthly lesson fees are as low as #500.

Are you preparing for JAMB/WAEC?

Access over 100,000 past questions and their solutions for JAMB CBT, Post-UTME, WAEC, NECO and NABTEB exams, in an organized manner.

Easily get latest news updates from all schools for free.

Adequately prepares you for Post-UTME, whether Paper or CBT.

Enables you search for a particular question keyword in any subject and get the answer and explanations. Like a "google" for past questions.

Prepares you for JAMB CBT and also Post-UTME exams in your school of choice.

View with the Latest JAMB Brochure to check course requirements for free

View with the Latest JAMB Syllabus for reading requirements for free

With this E-LEARNING.NG and constant practice, you are sure of scoring 290+ in your JAMB CBT Exams.

E-LEARNING.NG is also a perfect tool for e-teaching and e-school management.

Are you a school owner? It ensures that every aspect of your school operation is properly

managed and everyone can work smoothly within a safe environment.

Are you a teacher? Then get rid of your paper lesson notes and lesson plans. E-LEARNING.NG has you covered.

The benefits of this new experience are numerous. Outlined below are some of the benefits

a. The Proprietor

i. Would have real time update on all the activities going on in the school from his mobile app. Anywhere, Any time.

ii. Can send instant messages to all the teachers and students at no cost

iii. Can monitor performance and attendance of teachers & students

iv. Can view live video streams of all the activities in every class in the school

v. Would stay connected to all the parents and teachers

b. The Teacher

i. Would no longer needs to carry hard copies of their lesson notes, but rather work with the multimedia lesson notes on the platform

ii. Would use the school portal feature to manage the academic records of the pupil/student on his mobile or laptop

iii.Would be less-burdened on the computation of results. This would now be automated

iv. Would take student class attendance biometrically

v. Can track assignments and performance of students on their mobile

vi. Can Set exam questions and manage them on their mobile

Features

* School Information Management

* Registration/Admission

* Academic Record Management

* Staff Information Management

* Basic Reporting e.g Report Card

* For higher institutions, results are processed and dispatched more efficiently and promptly

* Support: Email and Instant Messaging

* Time Table Management

* Student and Staff Communication Handling eg Student Union Governments, PTA's etc

* Parent/Teacher Management

* Events and Calendar Management

* Data Entry Services

* Dedicated Account Manager

* On-site training

With E-LEARNING.NG results are easily processed, parents/guardians can easily access their children result online.

We wish you an awesome experience on E-LEARNING.NG