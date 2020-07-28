Join or Sign In

E.L.D. TD for iOS

By Elisa Benini Free

Developer's Description

By Elisa Benini

Enjoy this full strategic Tower Defence with something more. To complete each level you must defend from hordes of aliens and then attack their Teleports to stop them from coming. And, in the end, defeat the Bosses!

Play the game in 3 difficult levels including Classic TD mode. Enjoy it's stunning animations for hours of gameplay.

New weapons are unlocked winning battles but sometimes you'll need to unlock them earlier to complete some levels! Follow the in-game tips.

Each level is perfectly balanced to ensure you the best gaming experience. Combine turrets, skills, strategies always in different ways to complete each level.

Main features:

- 20 HD Levels in 4 environments (Ice, Jungle, City, Mountain, Desert) + 20 Special Missions;

- 10 Defensive Turrets upgradable in each sector (Power, Range, Fire Rate, ecc.);

- 10 Attack Units;

- 5 Defensive Special Weapons;

- 19 different Enemies (Tanks, Mechs, Ships) + 19 Bosses;

- 20 different Bases with their own Skills and Configurations;

- 6 global Skills to improve your weapons;

Sync your progress between all your devices.

5 languages available now (English, Italian, Spanish, French and German), and more to come.

Leave us your feedback to help us improve the game.

Good luck!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.446

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.6.446

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
