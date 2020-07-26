Join or Sign In

E-Kruise | Ride on for iOS

By Ashton Olsen Free

Developer's Description

By Ashton Olsen

Ride on with E-Kruise. This intuitive app allows riders to rent bikes and explore the city with ease. An instructional guide will be provided within the app to make sure you can safely hop on and power up. Explore in a whole new way with E-Kruise. We are proud to offer our guests self-guided e-bike tours to explore the city, popular board walks, world famous wine routes, brewery districts, and adventure trails! Our electric bikes are fully equipped with all the accessories and safety features youll need for any adventure you chose. Maximum fun, minimum effort. Our e-bikes keep you going. Have questions about our E-Bikes? Check out our FAQ page within the app to learn more. Riders must be 16 +.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

