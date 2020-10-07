Join or Sign In

Dutch Dictionary & Thesaurus for iOS

By Farlex Free

Developer's Description

By Farlex

Free offline Dutch dictionary and thesaurus plus Dutch to English translations. Play audio pronunciations of words, save unlimited bookmarks, and use voice searches.

* 85,000+ Dutch definitions, all available offline! Bonus content available in online mode.

* Access synonyms, example sentences, and more, all from authoritative sources.

* Dutch-English translations.

* Play audio pronunciations and learn how to say the word.

* Save unlimited bookmarks and quickly view your favorite words.

* Use native voice search to look up a word just by saying it. (With supported devices)

* See search suggestions as you type and always find what you're looking for.

* Advanced search options.

* View recent searches.

* Adjust font size.

* Share your favorite words through social networks, emails and text messages. (With supported devices)

* This is not a trial version. You can access all content immediately and forever!

How do we do it?

TheFreeDictionary.com - Farlex apps have been downloaded tens of millions times across multiple platforms, with top ratings after hundreds of thousands of reviews. We work with the best publishers to bring together trusted content in the most comprehensive, authoritative dictionary apps on the market. Our flagship app is The Free Dictionary (TFD), powered by TheFreeDictionary.com. Find our other apps by searching "Dictionary by Farlex" in the App Store.

What's new in version 2.0

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 12.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
