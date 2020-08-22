Sign in to add and modify your software
Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide free app is offering to locate the best Puja pandal in Kolkata in fingertips. Share with your friends on social.
Durga Puja is the greatest festival of West Bengal, People all over the world celebrate this great event of their culture.It is one of the greatest carnival in India, which is incomplete without pandal hopping during puja . Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, becomes the locus of this celebration.
In this massive gathering people often face lots of difficulties to reach best puja pandals.Just install the Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide app & make your pandal hopping hassle free .
Features
Absolutely Free
List of Famous Durga Puja Pandals of Kolkata
Puja Padals across North, South, Central Kolkata
Bonedi Pujas / Famous traditional Pujas of Kolkata
Find out how to navigate to Durga Puja pandal
Nearest Restaurants
Nearest Metro, Police Station
Kolkata Police Helpline numbers
Direction feature
P.S :- WE DON'T SAVE YOUR Device ID & call information .
Feedback
If you have any suggested features or improvement, please leave a comment.
Enjoy your puja smartly with our smart Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide app.
HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2019