Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide for Android

By EmeraldMobileStudio Free

Developer's Description

By EmeraldMobileStudio

Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide free app is offering to locate the best Puja pandal in Kolkata in fingertips. Share with your friends on social.

Durga Puja is the greatest festival of West Bengal, People all over the world celebrate this great event of their culture.It is one of the greatest carnival in India, which is incomplete without pandal hopping during puja . Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, becomes the locus of this celebration.

In this massive gathering people often face lots of difficulties to reach best puja pandals.Just install the Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide app & make your pandal hopping hassle free .

Features

Absolutely Free

List of Famous Durga Puja Pandals of Kolkata

Puja Padals across North, South, Central Kolkata

Bonedi Pujas / Famous traditional Pujas of Kolkata

Find out how to navigate to Durga Puja pandal

Nearest Restaurants

Nearest Metro, Police Station

Kolkata Police Helpline numbers

Direction feature

P.S :- WE DON'T SAVE YOUR Device ID & call information .

Feedback

If you have any suggested features or improvement, please leave a comment.

Enjoy your puja smartly with our smart Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide app.

HAPPY DURGA PUJA 2019

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now