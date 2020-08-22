Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide free app is offering to locate the best Puja pandal in Kolkata in fingertips. Share with your friends on social.

Durga Puja is the greatest festival of West Bengal, People all over the world celebrate this great event of their culture.It is one of the greatest carnival in India, which is incomplete without pandal hopping during puja . Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, becomes the locus of this celebration.

In this massive gathering people often face lots of difficulties to reach best puja pandals.Just install the Durga Puja Kolkata 2019:#1 Puja Guide app & make your pandal hopping hassle free .

Features

Absolutely Free

List of Famous Durga Puja Pandals of Kolkata

Puja Padals across North, South, Central Kolkata

Bonedi Pujas / Famous traditional Pujas of Kolkata

Find out how to navigate to Durga Puja pandal

Nearest Restaurants

Nearest Metro, Police Station

Kolkata Police Helpline numbers

Direction feature

P.S :- WE DON'T SAVE YOUR Device ID & call information .

