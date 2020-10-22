Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Durga Maa Video Status - Mata Devi Bhajan & Songs for Android

By VidsStat Free

Developer's Description

By VidsStat

Hindu Goddess Maa Durga Video Status of bhakti devotional songs. This app has feature of watching and downloading your favorite status on just one click. One can enjoy all types of video songs related to Durga Mataji.

Durga Devi Video Status App has collection of Chalisa, Aarti, Beej Mantra, Puja Paath and much more dharmik songs. Collection is of bhakti video songs in different languages in one app. Free Devotional Video Status App for bhakts to enjoy at any time.

Maa Durga Vahan is Tiger. Durga Devi is worshipped more at Festivals Durga Puja, Navratri, Vijayadashami & Durga Ashtami. New Bhajan Sangrah of Jai Maa Durga Video Songs in full hd resolution. On special days ladies also listen Durga mata ji ki katha. 30 sec Durga maa status 2020 in bangla bhasha.

Durga Mata puja on Vijayadashami or Bijoya in Bengali is celebrated by devotees. Durga Visarjan is done on the Maha Dashami. The idol of Goddess Durga is immersed into the river. Top Durga maa ke bhajan gane is for daily worship in morning. Durga Maa Vrat Katha is in Tamil and Gujarati language.

Popular Durga Path Video Songs in Hindi, Telugu and Bengali language for bhakts to chant. Best 30 Seconds status to share on festival for good wishes with friends & family. Famous Jay Maa Durga Navratri God Songs to watch and listen.

This app has collection of Amritvani, Raksha Kavach, Stuti and Saptashati Paath videos. Durga Maa Status Video in full screen to share story on social media apps. 2020 Navratri Special garba songs are of God Durga & upcoming durga festival 2021. Video Song Status is lyrics for worship during puja path.

New Durga Maa Video Status Download to upload and share with friends. Watch Tandav and Gatha Videos of maa devi. For bhakts Durga Maa Bhojpuri and Odia song video is with lyrics. Uploading and sharing of Maa Shayari Status for blessings.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now