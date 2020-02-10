X

Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for Android

At Dunmow St Marys we aim to provide a rich, meaningful learning environment with high quality teaching where every child is given the opportunity to develop independent learning skills through a curriculum based on first-hand experience and enquiry. We want our children to be successful learners, confident individuals and responsible citizens and we aim to work in partnership with parents, the Church and the local community to achieve this. The focus in the classroom is on challenge, engagement, enjoyment and achievement. We encourage a growth mind set so that mistakes are seen as a pathway to new learning.

We hope our app helps you to get a feel for our wonderful school. Our aim is to keep up to date on our school life. Remember, our door is always open if you would like to visit.

