Rescue your princess from the mystic dungeon!

Find your own adventure in the world of Dungeon Maze!

Dungeon Maze feature

Addictive maze game play

Offline mode available

Unlock each chapter step by step

Compatible will all tablet devices

[ How to Play ]

1.Drag and move your knight.

2.Collect sword to attack mobs.

3.Find the key to open the gate.

4.Use items to escape faster.

5. Escape within the time limit & collect more stars!

This game supports '', 'Indonesian', 'Bahasa malay', 'English', '', '', '', 'Deutsch', 'franais', 'Espaol', '', '', 'Arabic', 'Portuguese', 'Turkish', 'Italian'.

This game is acceptable for purchasing the items partially. When purchasing the items, the additional costs could be occurred and limited Consumer Right of Defense according to the item types.

