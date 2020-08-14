Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Run your own personal shopping business from your phone, including all these features:
Quickly find and manage contact information for all your clients
Invite new clients to book you for shopping
View and filter client orders
Manage status of client orders
Save and upload grocery receipts
View clients shopping list and quickly check off shopping items