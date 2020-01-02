X

Dump Truck & Heavy Loader SIM for Android

By Fun Blocky Games Free

Developer's Description

By Fun Blocky Games

REAL PRECISION DRIVING DUMP TRUCK AND HEAVY LOADER SIMULATOR

In this big euro city builder you are the real constructor worker of the injustice construction squad! Drive awesome American trucker, amazing dump truck, heavy loader and garbage truck vehicles in this cargo delivery game and have fun controlling these big construction vehicles in this trucker driving simulator.

HARD CASH FOR HARD WORK

The constructor worker job is real hard and you will spend a lot of time on the building site, but it is worth it! You will get paid well for every level and you can spend that money to customize and unlock new big construction vehicles like an American trucker, amazing dump truck, heavy loader and garbage truck!

Key Features:

Amazing building site map for precision driving!

Awesome big euro city builder!

Drive the most epic big construction vehicles!

Become a real constructor worker and member of the injustice construction squad!

More injustice anarchy games and cargo plane games coming soon!

What's new in version 1.3

Release January 2, 2020
Date Added January 2, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
