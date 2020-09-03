Sign in to add and modify your software
Dumb Life of Fruits & Veggies - new humorous funny mini-games with some dumb... but real cute fruits and vegetables, which are looking for the best ways to die. You have to save potatoes, sad berries, angry tomatoes, amusing pineapple, funny bananas and their friends, other fruits and vegetables. Dumb Life of Fruits & Veggies - great game that combines both humor and horrible thriller, can't leave you guys indifferent!
Funny original stories
Quality 2D graphics
Hilarious death animations
Hours of addictive gameplay
Compete with your friends on high score leader boards
Characters can die in nearly 100 dumb ways
Please take care to prevent veggies and fruits from dumb deaths. They deserve to live and be on your plate, ain't it?
