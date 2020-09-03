Dumb Life of Fruits & Veggies - new humorous funny mini-games with some dumb... but real cute fruits and vegetables, which are looking for the best ways to die. You have to save potatoes, sad berries, angry tomatoes, amusing pineapple, funny bananas and their friends, other fruits and vegetables. Dumb Life of Fruits & Veggies - great game that combines both humor and horrible thriller, can't leave you guys indifferent!

Funny original stories

Quality 2D graphics

Hilarious death animations

Hours of addictive gameplay

Compete with your friends on high score leader boards

Characters can die in nearly 100 dumb ways

Please take care to prevent veggies and fruits from dumb deaths. They deserve to live and be on your plate, ain't it?

