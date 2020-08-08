Sign in to add and modify your software
Get 1TB (1,000 GB) of secure cloud storage Free, and backed up safely so you can't lose them! Dubox lets anyone upload and transfer files to the cloud, and share them with friends and family. Back up photos, videos, docs, and other files to cloud storage, and access files synced with any of your computers or mobile devicesfrom anywhere!
With Drive, you can:
- Huge cloud storage space for FREE
Install Dubox now to get free 1TB storage space.
- Automatic photo backup & Management Services
Free up your mobile phone capacity and backup your files safely
- Create folders and move files between them
Transfer files to file storage
- Multi-terminal Coordination (Supports both the web and mobile)
Synchronous uploading and use at both the web and mobile terminals.
Dubox Cloud Storage offers the following features:
Back up photos & videos
Automatic photo backup from your phone
Online photo preview & video playback
1 TB cloud storage to back up all your photos and videos
File Accessing
Safely access any type of your files on the app while offline
Easily archive your files
Download multiple files at the same time in your transfer list
Search
Search docs by name and keyword
Terms of Service: https://www.dubox.com/box-static/disk-system/html/wap_duty.html
Privacy Policy: https://www.dubox.com/box-static/disk-system/html/wap_privacy.html
Dubox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects all the files on your device, organizes them for you, and helps you quickly back up and search through your photos using powerful AI technology. With Dubox, we bring the future of data backup and cloud storage to you.