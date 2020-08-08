Join or Sign In

Dubox: Cloud Storage & Backup for iOS

By popIn Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By popIn Inc.

Get 1TB (1,000 GB) of secure cloud storage Free, and backed up safely so you can't lose them! Dubox lets anyone upload and transfer files to the cloud, and share them with friends and family. Back up photos, videos, docs, and other files to cloud storage, and access files synced with any of your computers or mobile devicesfrom anywhere!

With Drive, you can:

- Huge cloud storage space for FREE

Install Dubox now to get free 1TB storage space.

- Automatic photo backup & Management Services

Free up your mobile phone capacity and backup your files safely

- Create folders and move files between them

Transfer files to file storage

- Multi-terminal Coordination (Supports both the web and mobile)

Synchronous uploading and use at both the web and mobile terminals.

Dubox Cloud Storage offers the following features:

Back up photos & videos

Automatic photo backup from your phone

Online photo preview & video playback

1 TB cloud storage to back up all your photos and videos

File Accessing

Safely access any type of your files on the app while offline

Easily archive your files

Download multiple files at the same time in your transfer list

Search

Search docs by name and keyword

Terms of Service: https://www.dubox.com/box-static/disk-system/html/wap_duty.html

Privacy Policy: https://www.dubox.com/box-static/disk-system/html/wap_privacy.html

Dubox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects all the files on your device, organizes them for you, and helps you quickly back up and search through your photos using powerful AI technology. With Dubox, we bring the future of data backup and cloud storage to you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version v1.3.1

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version v1.3.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 10
Downloads Last Week 1
