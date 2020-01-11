Discover what to do in Dubai and book great tour experiences including a desert safari, camel riding and top Dubai tours.

Dubai Tickets is the leading Dubai travel application. Search and book leading Dubai travel experiences from the number one travel guide must do experiences. Explore Dubai offline with our offline maps.

The Dubai Tickets app includes a free Dubai Travel Guide with great Dubai tourism content.

Stay on the right side of Dubai Police with our laws & customs section. Get the lowdown on Dubai events in the Dubai calendar. Navigate the Dubai Metro with our Metro guide. Find the best Dubai airport transportation with our Dubai airports guide.

Download the whole travel guide offline with our offline maps.

Find the best things to do in Dubai from the best of Dubai sightseeing, food and attractions such as Burj Al Arab, Ski Dubai, and Dubai mall.