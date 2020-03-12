X

Dubai 24/7 for iOS

By Dubai Municipality Free

Developer's Description

By Dubai Municipality

Dubai 24/7 is the main mobile application for Dubai Municipality, it allows the users to apply for a service, or send notifications and follow them up.This application aims to increase customer's happiness by providing a smart channel to submit notifications or the request for services which will also reduce the need of calling the Contact Center or visit Dubai Municipality's service centers.

24/7 . .

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.8.3

General

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 3.8.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Chrome

Free
Browse fast and private on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS
Google Chrome

Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Free
Take back control of your Web experience and plunge into people-first browsing era.
iOS
Firefox: Private, Safe Browser

Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

Free
Identify and block spammers, search for unknown numbers, call friends and much more.
iOS
Truecaller - Spam Identification & Block

WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Free
Zip, unzip, share, protect files and streamline data storage with trusted enhanced compression.
iOS
WinZip - The Leading Zip, Unzip & RAR Tool

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping