Drum Pad is the best application for the easy and fast creation of music compositions. With Drum Pad, you can create a hit song directly from your phone and share it with your friends wherever you are. With Drum Pad, creating music becomes simple and fun, you can easily improve your skills and show your friends what you are capable of.

Drum Pad Features:

- A lot of high-quality samples that were made by the best composers from different countries. These guys participated in creating hit songs from famous artists. Now it's your turn to be like them.

- Improved training. The training mode in Drum Pad is based not only on the analysis of many interviews with different specialists but also with our users. We made this app so you could learn how to quickly create music professionally and have fun at the same time.

- Drum Pad is suitable for everyone: from the most professional musicians to those who just want to learn how to play. All tracks are divided into levels, so you can easily find the right one.

- With different sound packages, you can choose any sound from any genre and learn how to play it.

Create music like true professionals with Drum Pad!

