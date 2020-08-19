Join or Sign In

Drugs & You for Android

By TechGuys Free

Developer's Description

By TechGuys

Drugs and You provide informations about the overall usage of medicines and provide information, advices and support for anyone who wants to improve the knowledge about their medications by using this app.

advice's and information's can be found on by touching selection bars. This helps Sri Lankan people to understand information's their about their medication by their own manner without any language problem..

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.1

General

Release August 19, 2020
Date Added August 19, 2020
Version 3.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

