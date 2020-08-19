Sign in to add and modify your software
Drugs and You provide informations about the overall usage of medicines and provide information, advices and support for anyone who wants to improve the knowledge about their medications by using this app.
advice's and information's can be found on by touching selection bars. This helps Sri Lankan people to understand information's their about their medication by their own manner without any language problem..