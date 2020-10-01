Join or Sign In

Drug-Drug & Drug-Food Interactions Handbook for Android

Drug-Drug & Drug-Food Interactions Handbook is a free electronic reference App that helps you to get an insight on potential Drug-Drug and Drug-Food Interactions from a database of over 2000 generic drugs and half a million reported interactions which are all well documented and clearly presents the severity, frequency and how to manage the interactions clinically.

You can browse and select the drugs so effortlessly with this App through its smartly designed User Interface.

The following results are displayed after analysis.

-Drug-Drug Interactions, summarized as a table.

-Detailed explanation of individual interactions which includes description, prevalence, mechanism, and management strategy employed by the physicians.

-Food interactions if any, of the selected drugs.

-A brief pharmacology of the selected drugs.

Disclaimer: This App is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Though the data used in this app is compiled from official references and documents, the users are advised to verify it before using it for any practical purposes.

What's new in version 2.0

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
