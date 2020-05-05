Join or Sign In

Drops: Learn French language vocabulary & spelling for Android

By Language Drops Free

Developer's Description

By Language Drops

What if French vocabulary learning would be a crazy fun game instead of boring memorisation drills? Drops makes language learning an effortless fun. Practical vocabulary is bound to your memories through beautiful graphics and quick mini-games.

The crazy part? You have only 5 mins per day. Might sound insane but works like charm! :)

These are the ingredients of the secret sauce:

100% illustrated: Pictures directly carry the meaning - you dont have to use your native language at all! No intermediary. Faster, more effective and of course more fun! :)

5 min sessions: limiting practice time sounds crazy but it it makes it incredibly addictive - which is cool thing for learning. The barrier of entry is close to zero so you cant have any excuses: youll have 5 minutes even on the busiest day!

Effortless play: We know why games are fun and addictive and distilled the essence into Drops. The result is a truly immersive experience but its not waste of your time while you play because you build a valuable knowledge.

Qucik: Keyboard typing is painfully slow. Welcome rapid swipes and taps! Trust us, youll need those extra seconds during the quick learning session ;)

Vocabulary only: Zero grammar, just handpicked practical words. Thats our focus and we do it extremely well. The app teaches the Korean alphabet Hangul (hangoul) too!

Forge a habit: Drops wants to make you language learning addict. Effectiveness is nothing without a well established habit. We help you build one!

We are extremely proud of our lovely word pronunciations by seasoned voice talents!

Drops is free for casual learners: more than 1700 words in 99 topics are all available for everyone. Hardcore language learners can subscribe for premium to progress faster with unlimited learning time. Subscriptions start from $2.99 / month.

Our goal is to empower people of the world via language knowledge by providing a special tool that utilizes the universal language we all speak: pictures.

p.s.: be careful, this app really can get you addicted to to language learning.

If you love Drops as much as we enjoyed building it, please leave us a review! :)

Questions? Contact us at sup@languagedrops.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 34.50

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 34.50

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

