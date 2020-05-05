Sign in to add and modify your software
What if French vocabulary learning would be a crazy fun game instead of boring memorisation drills? Drops makes language learning an effortless fun. Practical vocabulary is bound to your memories through beautiful graphics and quick mini-games.
The crazy part? You have only 5 mins per day. Might sound insane but works like charm! :)
These are the ingredients of the secret sauce:
100% illustrated: Pictures directly carry the meaning - you dont have to use your native language at all! No intermediary. Faster, more effective and of course more fun! :)
5 min sessions: limiting practice time sounds crazy but it it makes it incredibly addictive - which is cool thing for learning. The barrier of entry is close to zero so you cant have any excuses: youll have 5 minutes even on the busiest day!
Effortless play: We know why games are fun and addictive and distilled the essence into Drops. The result is a truly immersive experience but its not waste of your time while you play because you build a valuable knowledge.
Qucik: Keyboard typing is painfully slow. Welcome rapid swipes and taps! Trust us, youll need those extra seconds during the quick learning session ;)
Vocabulary only: Zero grammar, just handpicked practical words. Thats our focus and we do it extremely well. The app teaches the Korean alphabet Hangul (hangoul) too!
Forge a habit: Drops wants to make you language learning addict. Effectiveness is nothing without a well established habit. We help you build one!
We are extremely proud of our lovely word pronunciations by seasoned voice talents!
Drops is free for casual learners: more than 1700 words in 99 topics are all available for everyone. Hardcore language learners can subscribe for premium to progress faster with unlimited learning time. Subscriptions start from $2.99 / month.
Our goal is to empower people of the world via language knowledge by providing a special tool that utilizes the universal language we all speak: pictures.
p.s.: be careful, this app really can get you addicted to to language learning.
If you love Drops as much as we enjoyed building it, please leave us a review! :)
Questions? Contact us at sup@languagedrops.com