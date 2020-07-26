Join or Sign In

DroidBuilder's Holocron (Early Access) for Android

By DroidBuilder's Free

Explore the DroidBuilder's holocron and learn about the various droids you can build, info about the builders and their droids, and lookup reference pictures and droid data to learn more.

Enhance your adventures at events where the DroidBuiilder's are attending by scanning codes to reveal surprises and earn badges.

DroidBuilders is not affiliated with or endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Star Wars, its characters, costumes, and all associated items are the intellectual property of Lucasfilm. 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & All rights reserved. Used under authorization.

Before you download this app please consider that the app contains:

Location-based services that access your location data

Access to camera on your device in order to scan codes

What's new in version 1.0.0

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
