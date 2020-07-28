Fix "Google play services has stopped" error ,know version,check update of Google play store & Google play services

This app helps you to know the version of your google play services & Google Playstore, you can see the date of installation of the Play Services & Play Store and also the date of the last update.

That also can be used to install or update the Google Play services. The app requires zero permissions and is ad-free!

If you are facing any error or problems or difficulties in opening Play store and play service.then I am sure that you are in correct place now. Because i have come across the same issue and that's the reason I make this application.I think it will definitely guide you in fixing your problems or error in play services and play services update .

Features

-Overview of the Play Service

-Find out Play Service

-Release Notes of Play Service

-Go to the information screen of play service

-Find latest versions of google play service

-Update play services latest version

-Solutions to fix the play services stopped

-Find Apks other versions

-Solutions to fix the google play services stopped

-Google Play Store Info & can check updated or not

If that does not work, try the "uninstall updates" option in app info and re-install the latest version of the Google Play services using the Play Store link.

To fix "Google Play Services has stopped" errors, try opening the play services info dialog and select "clear cache". If that does not work, try the "uninstall updates" option. Then download and re-install the latest version of the Google Play services using the Play Store link.

In the "More Detail" view you can also check the status of the Google Play Store, Instant Apps, Google Services Framework, and Google Account Manager.

This app is not Google Play Services, it just helps you to have information about it

Disclaimer:

Please note: Fix Play Service 2020- Check new update is not affiliated with Google LLC.