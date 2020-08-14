Join or Sign In

Drive Oil Tanker Truck:Transport & Supply Oil for Android

By HYPER GAMERS STUDIOS Free

Bring fast driving oil tanker driving experience to a whole new level!Extreme oil tanker cargo transport game offers you to drive this crazy cargo oil tanker game from one oil station to other oil stations delivering oil to the petrol stations in the mountain areas.your have to drive this oil cargo truck transporter to its destination within given time carefully but be aware with traffic and animals(loins and elephants) in the city.

Lets driving your heavy 4x4 cargo truck oil transporter hill area, Drive very carefully heavy oil tanker in game on the mountain tracks and avoid violation and accident with 4wd and 4x4 heavy vehicles, heavy cargo truck and other heavy machinery and oils.

Driving a big car truck in the exciting Oil Tanker Transporting game might not be easy as it looks normally! Remember there are going to be many obstacles on the road and traffic and dangrous tracks. Fuel Shortage has occurred in city at different points.you have drive like superhero oil transporter to reduced the shortage of fuel in city.

Typically Off road Oil tanker truck is a big oil tanker truck games in which oil tanker is attached to truck.Everything you expect from truck racing games 2019 and truck driving games simulator you will find in this oil transport game.Clock is ticking so you have to transport oil on time.You can show your real oil tanker driving skills to control the heavy duty transporter truck on offroad tracks.Real oil tanker driver: cargo transporter has different challenging missions. Choose your own desire of oil tanker transporter, drive oil tanker carefully and reach the destination in time to win the game. Oil trucker is heavy duty vehicle with highly touchy and flammable fuel material.

Key features of Oil Supply game:

- Drive with traffic

- Simple and intuitive control

- Amazing 3D graphics

- Cool cars

- Accurate physics

- Easy to play

- Realistic and refined game-play which will give you a immersive experience.

- 11 Exciting Levels to Enjoy Oil Tanker Truck Driving.

Enjoy our Oil Tanker Truck tansport and Suppy oil for free.

We'd appreciate to hear your suggestions and comments!

What's new in version 1.2

Release August 14, 2020
Date Added August 14, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
