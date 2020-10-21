Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Drinxin: Food & Drink Delivery for iOS

By Drinksin Holdings Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Drinksin Holdings Limited

Welcome to Drinxin! Weve been waiting for you.

Drinxin is the UKs first dedicated drinks delivery service. Drinxin makes it incredible easy to have any kind of drink delivered to your door! Our Apps and website are tailor-made to deliver from off-licences for your pleasure.

Are you planning a home party or just a quiet night in? Are you a wine lover or a soft drinker? Drinxin offers thousands of products from off-licenses across the city for any occasion or taste.

Download our app and quickly create an account to browse through Liters of worldwide famous liquors, soft drinks and snacks.

Our Application offers many features exclusive to the UK.

- Split Delivery. Use the Split Delivery Feature to have products delivered from multiple stores in the same order.

- Schedule orders up to a week ahead of time. Plan your events parties or nights in easily and know that your order will arrive on time.

- Repeat Orders Just imagine having your favourite bottle of lemonade, wine or cider delivered to you every week. Sound good?

With the repeat order feature you can repeat your favourite orders, every day, every week, every month ahead, and cancel them if you decide to change your mind.

Getting your drinks ASAP or plan their delivery for later should be as simple as possible. Thats why we only accept online payments. No cash, no change, no problems.

Overwhelmed by the variety of choice? Use a review system where you can check other peoples comments and ratings.

Spoil your friends with Send any order as a gift option. Send a bottle of bubbly to make a contribution to your friends celebration or choose a romantic chocolate set to drop a hint about your feelings.

Drinxin offers a wide range of products for any occasion, taste or mood. Just get the app and choose the one you want right now.

Drinxin - We bring the party to you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release October 21, 2020
Date Added October 21, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Free
Light up your Bud Light Touchdown Glass whenever your team scores with the Bud Light Touchdown Glass App.
iOS
Bud Light Touchdown Glass

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now