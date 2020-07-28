Join or Sign In

DrinksToTable: Alcohol Delivery Wine Beer & Liquor for Android

By iVyapaar Holdings Free

Developer's Description

By iVyapaar Holdings

Order your favorite drink online from nearest store right to your door.

Looking for your favorite drink? Get your favorite beer, wine or liquor delivered to your door from your nearest liquor store. Dont schlep to the liquor store. Use the DrinksToTable alcohol delivery app to order beer, wine and liquor delivered to you. Make selection from multiple liquor stores, compare review & prices online.

Drinks to Table is the leading marketplace to order wine, spirits, scotch, whiskey, beer and liqueurs online from nearest store to your table. DTT App allows shoppers to compare store ratings, prices and distance from list of available in stores for your favorite drink before buying.

DTT marketplace also committed to having the lowest prices on wine, spirits and beer every day. Our tremendous buying power and special relationships with producers, importers and wholesalers bring us considerable savings, which we pass on to our customers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.10

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.0.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
