Drink Water Reminder Water Tracker & Drink Timer for Android

By Jasmin Johns Free

Developer's Description

By Jasmin Johns

Water is very important for our body. So have you added enough water every day to your body?

You often forget water time, so use an drink reminder app that helps remind you of daily drinking water.

Our water reminder apps free will help remind you to drink water on time, maintain good habits for your health.

1. How to use the water drink reminder app?

- Enter information: gender, weight

- Set drink timer to drink water

- Set goal to drink water

- Choose your own cup

- After each drink, touch the (+)

- Try to complete the amount of water you need to drink during the day

2. Highlights of the drink water reminder water tracker & alarm application

Daily water tracker reminder

Water tracker for weight loss

Statistics of data by week, month and year

Easy to use hydration reminder

Small water tracker app capacity

Water tracker free

Use the water alarm app and drink enough water every day.

Do not forget to introduce drink water reminder app alarm friends so that they are also reminded to drink hydrate daily.

If you have any comments about the time to drink water reminder application or have trouble drink alarm, leave a comment below. The development team appreciates your opinion to improve the hydration tracker & hydrate app.

Please rate 5* alarm clock to drink water to support the developer!

What's new in version 1.3.2

Release February 22, 2020
Date Added February 22, 2020
Version 1.3.2

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
