Drink Water Aquarium - Water Tracker & Reminder for Android

By Andreas Budde Free

Do you drink enough water? Do you forget drinking water regularly?

This beautiful water reminder app will change that. Follow your daily water consumption with a filled virtual aquarium. It has never been that much fun to reach your target. Get reminders to drink water and with every sip a fish dances for you! Over time, new fish will be added to motivate you further.

This water tracker app can be easily adapted to your needs and shows you all the past consumption in the water diary. So theres no excuse for not keeping your water budget under control. Let's go and drink water! Please consult a doctor to define your personal water drink target.

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.5.4

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
