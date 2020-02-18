Drink Perfect lets you see all the deals, specials and events happening in restaurants, cafes and bars in your city and provides an additional discount of $150 on food and beverages every month!

FAQ:

How many food & drink items can members redeem in participating venues each day?

Active paid members receive $5 discount on food & drink for each day and up to $150 every month. You may visit the same venues and receive your discount there every day or you may try different spots each day.

How much is the monthly membership fee?

The app is free to download and try. If you would like to become a member, you can save up to $150 a month buying food & drinks for ONLY $6.95 USD a month after 3 months of free trial.

What type of venues are on Drink Perfect?

We partner with a variety of venues including restaurants, cafes, cocktail bars, wine bars, pubs, delis, bakeries, boba shops and nightclubs in the largest cities and near college campuses in the world. Drink Perfect is for everyone and constantly expanding.

How soon after subscribing can I redeem my first food or drink item with Drink Perfect?

As soon as you activate the subscription on the app, you can redeem drinks in any venue on the app immediately.

What other benefits come with being a Drink Perfect member?

Drink Perfect members can see all the specials & events happening in nearby restaurants and bars. This feature is free for everyone including non-subscribers.

If I want to add my venue to the Drink Perfect Platform, how should I go about that?

Please contact info@drinkperfect.io. We welcome any kinds of venues and are constantly expanding.

Can I cancel my membership anytime?

Yes, you can request to cancel your membership by simply emailing members@drinkperfect.io