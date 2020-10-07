Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Drew & Cole for iOS

By HIGH STREET TV Free

Developer's Description

By HIGH STREET TV

100s of delicious and nutritious recipes whatever your dietary requirement with instructional videos, handy hacks and plenty of inspiration! The Drew & Cole App is easy to use and updated with exclusive recipes and videos helping you make the most of your mealtimes.

- 100s of delicious, easy to make recipes

- Recipe Videos with step by step instructions

- Advanced Search Functionality

- Regular exclusive recipes and fresh content

- Like function to save your go-to most loved recipes

- Share your cooking creations with your friends and followers

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Free
Order delivery or pickup from a huge selection of local restaurants.
iOS
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery

Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Free
Count nutrients, not calories.
iOS
Nutrient IQ by Dr. Fuhrman

Round Table Pizza Rewards

Free
You love Round Table Pizza.
iOS
Round Table Pizza Rewards

Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Free
Order food online in Famous Pizzeria. It's so easy to use, fast and convenient.
iOS
Famous Pizzeria-Middlesbrough

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now