Dress up games & design for iOS

By Cortinajes Bonisa SL Free

Developer's Description

By Cortinajes Bonisa SL

Games for design and combine clothes and accessories for fashionable girls who like fashion and feel like real designers of fashion! You can dress up these beautiful girls in the style you like, with combination of a lot of hairstyles as well as a great deal of accessories in the latest fashion style. Just use your wide imagination and enjoy this creative game! You can dress the girls in this app so that they look like princesses in the fairy tales like the Kingdom of Ice. A fashionable and popular game suitable for little or young girls of all ages.

Design the fashion style you like most and enjoy with your favorite princesses altogether in a creative, magic and interactive game for dressing. It is time to show and demonstrate all your stylistic and imaginative skills, mixing and matching dresses, crowns, accessories and a lot more of other decorative elements! Choose this app of dressing game and you will get hundreds of modern choices of fashion. Dress the beautiful girls up with modern and fashionable dress or classic princess dresses. In this way, children can develop their sense of fashion and dress the girls in this creative game.

Choose from different decorative elements:

Bright crowns

Hairstyles - collected, loose, elegant hairstyles

Necklaces and jewelry

Dresses

Shirts

Pants

Skirts

Shoes

You can imagine the princess dressed up for different occasions and change their dressing styles, such as the palace banquet, dance, dating, weddings, etc., in order to create different style of princess - gorgeous, elegant, lovely or fashionable. You will be the one who decides how your princess should be look like!

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

